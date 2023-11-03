10-year old El Paso boy bonds with Southwest crew

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local 10-year old has been logging a lot of miles on Southwest Airlines as of late. So much so, he's now bonded with the crew! Alec Alvidres and his mom fly to Dallas and back every week so he can see a medical specialist. With each flight, he makes new friends, and tries out different jobs.

"Once I did a seat belt demonstration, I did snacks and passed out drinks and told the flight information on the PA," Alec says. The youngster knows a lot about aviation, and loves learning about the military and planes.

From the video, you can see how much fun he's had on Southwest's fleet...from serving customers, to running down the aisle of an empty plane, to sitting in the cockpit, and even hiding in a luggage bin! Win his sunshine-y disposition and infectious grin, we're sure Alec will continue to make friends on these routine flights.

A big shout-out to the crews on all of these flights, for turning what could be a stressful experience into something fun and memorable.