Local florist ready for Valentine’s Day rush

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - If you're stressed about finding a last-minute gift for your valentine, imagine how stressed your local florist is! We stopped in to Xochitl Flowers and Gifts on North Mesa street and spoke with the owner. She and her husband are putting in 14-hour days, and while it's a lot of work, she seems to thrive on it, taking it all in stride. She's been in the business for more than 30 years, after all.

What's the most popular gift at her shop? Not surprisingly, roses, followed closely by teddy bears and chocolates.

"They want (their valentines) to feel good, loved, and they are the most important people in their life. They spend a lot of money. They want the biggest, the nicest, the fullest," says owner Xochitl Ayala. She listens to each customer's request, and makes their gifting vision come true. She says there's just something about flowers. People know they won't last forever, but the sentiment is strong.

"Oh, it makes me feel so good! I love it, I love it. I really feel good to see their smiles and know they're happy," says Ayala.

Xochitl wants her customers to know as much as she appreciates the business, it's not about how much you spend. It's making your special someone feel loved, and who can put a price tag on that?