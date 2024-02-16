Girl Scout cookie weekend worth celebrating

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One weekend every year is set aside for celebrating, selling, and of course eating girl scout cookies. Most people have a favorite, and whether yours is thin mint, samoa or shortbread, your purchase is helping girls in our community.

We caught up with some local girls who say they love when people see their cookie booth and excitedly say, "there you are! I've been looking for you!"

Camila and Riley, who can't give their last names due to Girl Scout rules, say they used profits from last year's cookie sale to go camping. This year, they're planning a trip to Albuquerque. So far, the duo has sold more than 1,500 boxes. They want the public to know that the money enables them to participate in activities, and give back to the community through service projects.

Girl Scout Cookie Season kicked off on Sunday, January 14, 2024, for Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest. Councils across the nation look forward to the biggest weekend of the season, National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, which will be held February 16-18 this year. This celebration marks a time when America's favorite cookies are widely available across the United States with each purchase supporting local Girl Scouts. In addition to cookies being available across the county, National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend provides consumers with the opportunity to witness some of the most dynamic girl entrepreneurs in action.

Girl Scouts in Southern New Mexico and West Texas are innovating their sales methods by customizing business cards, blinging their booth, wearing mascot costumes, giving samples of the new cookie and strategizing new social media campaigns.

This National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend there are several ways our community can support these amazing girl leaders by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies. If you know a registered Girl Scout, support her and her troop by finding out how she’s selling cookies —whether in person, online or both! Consumers who don't already know a Girl Scout can visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at Find Cookies | Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest (gsdsw.org) to find a cookie booth near them, purchase from a local troop for direct shipment or donate Girl Scout Cookies to the Care 2 Share program that benefits local first responders, service members, schools and other deserving organizations.