New soccer league brings regional teams to borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soccer teams from around the region will descend on El Paso for the next two weekends, thanks to a new local league. Jose Vega coaches two different age groups in the Development Player League, or DPL. He says local teens benefit from traveling to other cities to play big teams, so they get more experience.

"We're so isolated in El Paso and no one comes here, so this league provides a foundation where they provide better playing experience and these kids are better prepared for better showcases and perform for college scouts," says Coach Vega.

He says the Mountain West Division, which El Paso is part of, competes against teams from Arizona, Colorado and Utah. The local players are from Las Cruces, El Paso, and the surrounding area. They recently returned form Colorado and Coach Vega is excited about the other teams traveling here to play in the Sun City. He hopes it will generate revenue for the city, and exposure for the kids.

"We're hoping this turns in to something more. EP hasn't had this before. We're hoping to give something back to EP and at the same time provide something for the girls," Vega says.

The girls on these teams are 13-28 years old, and some have played together since they were just four years old. Many of them have promising futures ahead.

For more information on the Developmental Player League, click here.