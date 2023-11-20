Skip to Content
Military Monday

Raymundo Torrez: Military Monday honoree for November 20, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans, with Military Monday.

Today we recognize veteran Raymundo Torrez.

He served the U.S. in two tours during the Vietnam War.

Torrez is no longer with us, but his family says that he was their hero.

