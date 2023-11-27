Skip to Content
Military Monday

Jose Blas Diaz: Military Monday honoree for November 27, 2023

Published 3:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans, with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Jose Blas Diaz.

Diaz is a Vietnam War veteran who served from 1967 to 1968.

We thank you for your service.

Emma Hoggard

