Jose Blas Diaz: Military Monday honoree for November 27, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans, with Military Monday.
Today we recognize Jose Blas Diaz.
Diaz is a Vietnam War veteran who served from 1967 to 1968.
