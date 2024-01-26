Alvarado family: Military Monday honorees for January 22, 2024

ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we recognize the Alvarado family.

At home they have the "wall of honor" that commemorates the service of family members.

Eduardo, Sergio and Henry are retired Navy veterans. Henry's son, Marcos, is currently serving in the Navy.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or once served and is a veteran. Submit your entry here.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.