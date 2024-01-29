Skip to Content
Military Monday

Daniel Ecki: Military Monday honoree for January 29, 2024

By
Published 12:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans  with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Private First Class Daniel Ecki.

His wife said "my amazing husband has always gone above and beyond. I am proud of all you have accomplished."

Here at ABC-7 we want to thank PFC Ecki for all his service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military or who once served and is a veteran. Submit your entry here.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.

Article Topic Follows: Military Monday

Emma Hoggard

