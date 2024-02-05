Manuel Duran: Military Monday honoree for February 5, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we recognize veteran Manuel Duran.

Duran served during the Vietnam War for the U.S. Army in 1969.

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

