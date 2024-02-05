Shawn Hall: Military Monday honoree for February 5, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Shawn Hall.

Hall serves in the U.S. Air Force.

His wife says that she is proud of him for the sacrifices he's made for his country and family.

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military or who once served and is a veteran. Submit your entry here.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.