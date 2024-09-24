Officers & other volunteers help kiddos at EP Children’s Hospital for “Childhood Cancer Awareness” Month

EL PASO (KVIA) -- We're in the middle of "Childhood Cancer Awareness Month" & El Paso Children's Hospital will have a parade for the kiddos and their families this Thursday, Sept. 26th.

It's just one of the many activities scheduled to brighten up the kids' days.

All throughout the month of September, El Paso Children's Hospital has had events for these special kids, including a special "Twist and Shout" dance off on the floors that house childhood cancer patients.

"I just had my last chemo (treatment)," proclaimed El Paso 6th grader Crisel Camacho with much pride as she was dancing up a storm in the hallways of the 7th floor of the El Paso Children's Hospital during the event.

In another edition of "People, Places & Paul", KVIA focused on the celebration of life, as volunteers, hospital staffers and dozens of others - including law enforcement, were helping the kiddos get the -jist- of the -twist-.

Suracy Gonzalez, Childhood Cancer advocate, said "That's why we do these parades, and these vents, so people can know that kids do get cancer and that we need more funding for the hospital,and, hopefully for a cure one day."

El Paso third grader Destinee Baltazar, also suffering from cancer, was all smiles as she talked about the amount of fun she was having at the event:

"(It's) super! -Like a 10 out of 10" said Baltazar.

As for the kids that were too sick to leave their rooms, or beds, constables, law enforcement and other volunteers went to their bedside to cheer them up and hand out stickers and patches.

Suracy Gonzalez added "Childhood cancer does not end in September. It's all year around where parents will hear those words of "Your child has cancer", so we need to spread the awareness."

