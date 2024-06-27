

The 10 sexiest cities in America for 2024

Dusky photo of Dallas skyline at night.

If you’re planning to hit the road this summer, spice up your itinerary with a stop in one of these American hot spots.

From the city where sexual fantasies run wild to the one with the most confidence, here are the sexiest cities to visit, according to a new study from Hims that surveyed over 5,500 people across the country.

Spoiler: Cities in the South and Midwest are sexier than those on the coasts, and our nation’s capital is the only city where residents would rather sip wine than have sex.



Top 10 Sexiest Cities in America

Infographic showing the 10 Sexiest Cities in America.

To rank the sexiest cities in America, we looked at three key criteria: cities with the highest percentage of respondents who are fully content with their sex lives, cities with respondents most likely to rank themselves as “very sexual,” and cities with the most respondents to report having a high sex drive. Each criteria was valued the same, and weighted averages determined the final list.

Dallas, TX Chicago, IL Louisville, KY New Orleans, LA Omaha, NE Houston, TX Austin, TX Milwaukee, WI St. Louis, MO Memphis, TN

Key Findings:

Notably, no coastal cities made it into the top 10. Seattle was close, coming in at number 12 (see full list below).

The South is the sexiest region, representing over half (6) of the cities in the top 10 (Dallas, New Orleans, Louisville, Houston, Austin, and Memphis).

Texas is the sexiest state, with 3 of the top 10 sexiest cities.

While Sin City didn’t break into the top 10, Las Vegas came in second on our list of cities that are most sexually satisfied and number 15 overall.



Add These Cities to Your Summer Travel Itinerary

Illustrative map of 2024 Sexy Summer Travel Guide.

Sexiest City Overall: Dallas, TX

Dallas is hot this summer in more ways than one. One-third of surveyed residents say they are “very sexual” as compared to fewer than one quarter (23%) of respondents from the U.S. overall. They also have a higher sex drive than most—28% say their libido is highly satisfactory as compared to 22% of the country overall.

They were also the most satisfied with their current sex life, with 28% saying they’d change nothing about their sex life, even if they could, as compared to only 17% of Americans who feel the same. See the full list of cities that round out our ranking of Sexiest Cities below.

Most Sexually Assertive: Pittsburgh, PA

When it comes to expressing their sexual needs, Pittsburgh is speaking up. Only 8% of surveyed people in Pittsburgh say they have trouble voicing what they want in bed as compared to 19% of surveyed Americans overall.

And sexual assertiveness may just be correlated to performance: Pittsburgh was also the city most satisfied with sexual performance, with 92% saying there was no need for improvement vs. 80% of the country overall.

Sexiest Fantasies: New Orleans, LA

The Big Easy is the city least likely to get weighed down by relationship realities and let their sexual imagination run wild. 46% of survey respondents prioritize sexual fantasies over relationship realities as compared to just 28% of the country overall.

They are also the city most likely to prioritize sex over work: 64% say they value their sexual performance more than their career accomplishments, as compared to only 38% of the country overall. (The least likely to prioritize sex over work? The Northeast, with 67% of survey respondents in the region saying career performance trumps sexual performance.)

Most Sexually Competitive: St. Louis, MO

When it comes to sexual conquests, St. Louis is nearly 2X more likely to admit they’re in it to win it, with 24% of surveyed people from St. Louis saying sexual conquests are their biggest vice as compared to just 14% of the country overall.

St. Louis was also the only city in America where the majority of its residents said they’d prefer to satisfy themselves (53%) than satisfy their partners (47%).

Soberest Sex: Birmingham, AL

If you are looking for your partner to be fully present during sex, head down south. Birmingham was the city most likely to prioritize sex over wine. Three-quarters (74%) of survey respondents say sex is more important to them than wine, as compared to 61% of people in the U.S. overall.

However, if you’re looking to have a drink or two before sex, head to the nation’s capital: Washington, DC was the only city we surveyed to say they value wine (54%) more than sex (46%).

Most Sexually Adventurous: Austin, TX

In keeping with its slogan, “Keep Austin Weird,” Austinites are getting kinky behind closed doors with 59% of surveyed Austinites describing themselves as “experimental” or “very experimental” in bed, as compared to 47% of respondents overall.

On average, Austin residents spend $537 annually on sex products, subscriptions, or enhancers, notably higher than the national average of $353; and 30% of Austin residents express a desire for more adventurous partners, well-surpassing the national average of 21%.

Most Confident: Seattle, WA

If you are looking for the city with the (self-proclaimed) hottest residents, head north—way north—to Seattle, where 38% of surveyed residents rank their looks as “amazing” (a 5 on a 5-point scale), nearly 2X as many as the nation overall (21%).

Their confidence appears to translate to their sex lives: Seattle respondents reported the most improvement in their sex lives since the pandemic, with 48% of residents saying their sex lives changed for the better vs. just 34% of respondents overall.

Most Sexually Selfless: Philadelphia, PA

For those who want more attention in bed, head to the City of Brotherly Love. 76% of Philadelphia residents surveyed say their partner’s satisfaction takes priority, as compared to 60% of respondents overall who feel the same. Philadelphia also ranked number one in sex appreciation, with 80% agreeing, “Sex is one of the greatest joys in life,” as compared to 65% of Americans overall.

Largest Sexual Appetite: Tampa, FL

Sometimes more is more. Tampa ranks as the top city whose residents wish they were having more sex, with 36% saying they wish they had sex more often vs. 23% of Americans who reported the same. However, Tampa also realizes that selectivity has its place: they were also the top city to admit they were more choosy in their sexual relationships (26% vs. 18% overall).

Most Size-Conscious: Omaha, NE

In Omaha, residents were the most likely in the country to prioritize penis size over sexual confidence. 40% of surveyed Omahans said they’d prefer to have a bigger penis, or for their partner to have a bigger penis, than to have more sexual confidence. This compares to only 28% of Americans who feel the same.

Maybe this is because Omaha is already high on sexual hubris: 38% of Omahans say they have no problem calling the shots in bed vs. 26% of respondents nationwide. A similar 39% report that they like taking control in bed vs. 22% of the rest of the country.

Sexiest to Least Sexy Cities in America—See How Your City Stacks Up

Dallas, TX Chicago, IL Louisville, KY New Orleans, LA Omaha, NE Houston, TX Austin, TX Milwaukee, WI Saint Louis, MO Memphis, TN Albuquerque, NM Seattle, WA Des Moines, IA Baltimore, MD Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Detroit, MI Boston, MA Birmingham, AL New York, NY Philadelphia, PA San Francisco, CA Phoenix, AZ Charlotte, NC Atlanta, GA Orlando, FL Portland, OR San Diego, CA Salt Lake City, UT Little Rock, AR Norfolk, VA Denver, CO Pittsburgh, PA Columbus, OH Nashville, TN Raleigh, NC Greenville, SC Miami, FL Sacramento, CA New Haven, CT Minneapolis, MN Providence, RI Washington, DC Oklahoma City, OK Indianapolis, IN Tampa, FL San Antonio, TX Honolulu, HI Cleveland, OH Kansas City, KS

Data and Methodology

This study is based on a 5,504-person online survey, which included 5,000 18-to-65-year-old respondents in the top 50 metropolitan areas (100 respondents per city) and a nationally representative sample of 504 18-to-65-year-old respondents to contextualize results. The study was fielded in May 2024.

Findings were analyzed by more than 100 demographic and psychographic cuts, including city, region, gender (when we refer to “women” and “men,” we include all people who self-identify as such), age, race and ethnicity, relationship status, parenting status, sexual orientation (heterosexual, bisexual, gay, lesbian, pansexual, asexual, queer, etc.), and political affiliation, among other areas of interest.

To rank the sexiest cities in America, we looked at three key criteria: cities with the highest percentage of residents who are fully content with their sex lives, cities with residents most likely to rank themselves as “very sexual,” and cities with the most residents to report having a high sex drive. Each criteria was valued the same, and weighted averages determined the final list.

All data in this study are from this source, unless otherwise noted. Independent research firm, Culture Co-op, conducted and analyzed research and findings.

Tips For Better Sex This Summer

If you’re looking to spice up your sex life and have better sex this summer, there are a few things you can do.

Communicate. Satisfaction and communication are deeply linked in the bedroom. Whether you’re looking to try something new or initiate sex more, communication is a great place to start.

Take care of your mental health. Things like anxiety, depression and other mental health issues can hinder sexual function, sex drive, and libido.

If things aren’t quite working like they used to and you think you may be experiencing erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation, connect with a healthcare provider. There are clinically proven, FDA-approved treatment options available that can help improve performance and boost your confidence.

