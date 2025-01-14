NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

The latest longevity trend? Social wellness clubs

On a Monday afternoon at Othership in New York City, 60 people gather in a room armed with bathing suits, water bottles, and a “willingness to evolve.” They’re here for a group sauna and ice bath experience aptly dubbed “Hardwiring Happiness,” which blends longevity-enhancing therapies like hot and cold immersion with the power of shared experience.

The session kicks off with a 20-minute sauna immersion, setting the stage for the main event: a two-minute plunge into North America’s coldest commercial ice baths. The experience wraps up back in the warmth of the infrared sauna, where participants reflect on how the session impacted their sense of happiness and resilience. For many, the communal encouragement proves pivotal. One regular shared that the support from her fellow cold-plungers not only helped her endure the icy challenge but also inspired her to face obstacles outside the studio with newfound confidence.

Othership is one of a growing number of social wellness clubs catering to city dwellers interested in the latest longevity trends, emotional well-being, and alcohol-free socializing. At THE WELL in New York City, members can access group sessions in breathwork, meditation, and sound baths, fostering a shared atmosphere. Meanwhile, member-exclusive events, like support circles and expert talks, create opportunities to connect with others on similar wellness journeys.

The concept isn’t limited to New York. Chicago’s BIÂN, Orlando’s New Dimensions Wellness Club, and West Hollywood’s Remedy Place offer a range of trendy treatments (saunas, ice baths, hyperbaric chambers, lymphatic compression, cupping) in spaces designed for social connection. But are these new clubs a shortcut to living longer, or just a pricey outlet for health-conscious urbanites? Experts say both may be true, Hone Health reports.

The Connection Between Social Wellness and Longevity

Unlike a high-end gym or traditional social clubs that entice people with rare spirits, social wellness clubs are designed as one-stop shops for self-care and socialization. Their message: Human connection is as essential for health and well-being as working out.

They might be onto something: Research shows social interactions can enhance well-being and extend lifespan. A 2015 meta-analysis, which followed over three million participants for an average of seven years, found that loneliness was associated with a 26 percent increased risk of premature death.

Yet socialization has been declining in recent years—a trend exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a 2023 study, the average time people spent socializing fell from 60 minutes per day in 2003 to just 20 minutes in 2020. Nearly five years later, the problem persists. “In modern life, we need more opportunities for meaningful in-person interactions,” clinical psychologist Anna Kress, Psy.D. says.

Social interaction is vital for mental and physical health. “Supportive relationships help us manage stress better, and positive social interactions can even help us reduce stress and anxiety quickly by stimulating the release of the hormone oxytocin,” Kress explains.

They can also help to live longer. A large meta-analysis revealed that lack of social relationships can influence mortality risk just as much as smoking and alcohol consumption—even more so than well-established risk factors like physical inactivity or obesity.

Can Social Wellness Clubs Help You Live Longer?

Social wellness clubs offer a range of amenities and services with longevity-boosting benefits that are amplified when done in a group.

Cold plunging: combats inflammation

Cold plunges and ice baths—social wellness club staples—have exploded in popularity for their potential recovery benefits. But some experts believe cold water exposure may also promote longevity. After a tough workout, sitting in an ice bath causes blood vessels to constrict, which helps to reduce inflammation and swelling. Given that many chronic health conditions, including arthritis and autoimmune diseases, are driven by high levels of inflammation, physician Mark Harper, M.D., Ph.D. believes cold water immersion could also lower chronic inflammation in the body.

In a survey of over 700 outdoor swimmers, Harper and his team found that many used cold water swimming to manage inflammatory conditions like arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. “About 85-90 percent [of swimmers] were finding some benefit from it,” he says. Other research suggests cold water immersion can reduce insulin resistance and help treat chronic autoimmune inflammation.

More studies are needed to understand cold water immersion’s impact on lifespan, but considering chronic inflammatory diseases are a top global cause of death, a few minutes in an icy water cold plunge torture could be worthwhile.

There’s an added psychological benefit of cold plunging in a group: Even if staying in an ice bath feels impossible, seeing others endure “lifts the psychological barrier” and allows people to believe they can too, Kress says. Known as the ‘Bannister effect,’ this phenomenon inspires us to push our limits when we witness others achieve the same goal.

Sauna: boosts longevity

Saunas don’t just make you sweat—they may also help you live longer. Research shows that both traditional and infrared dry saunas can benefit heart health by reducing stroke risk and lowering high blood pressure, integrative medicine physician Joy Hussain, M.D., Ph.D. says. A 2018 study found just four to seven sauna sessions can substantially lower stroke risk. Another revealed more frequent sauna visits were linked to a lower risk of dying from heart disease.

The longevity benefits of saunas don’t stop at the heart. Studies also suggest a reduced risk of dementia, Hussain adds.

And that’s just when you sweat alone. Communal sauna bathing—a longstanding practice in countries like Finland—provides opportunities to socialize, which may amplify the longevity benefits. Social wellness clubs like Othership are attempting to recreate some of this magic with group sauna experiences—sans distractions like phones—to foster meaningful connections that support overall well-being.

Group meditation and sound baths: reduce stress

Mindfulness can feel daunting, but it’s necessary for your mental well-being. “Chronic stress can take a toll on our mental health,” says Kress. “Our emotions and nervous systems can become chronically dysregulated, leaving us feeling like we’re living in survival mode.”

Mindfulness offerings at many social wellness clubs can help reset our nervous systems. “Restorative practices such as sound baths and meditation allow our bodies to feel safe and supported so we can recover from stress,” Kress says. One 2016 study found that the vibration and frequency from singing bowls and gongs can significantly reduce tension, promote relaxation, and improve mood. Meditation offers similar benefits, countering the chronic stress that’s been linked to type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and premature aging.

Group sessions in these practices may heighten their effects. Research suggests that synchronized breathing and chanting can create unity, reducing stress more effectively than when done alone.

Social Wellness Clubs Aren’t for Everyone

Social wellness clubs are inherently exclusive, with most located in major cities and high price tags. Unlimited access to Othership’s sauna and ice bath classes costs $333 monthly; other clubs charge nearly $3,000 a month to access all of their offerings. Sociologist Anna Akbari, Ph.D., describes membership “a wealth flex,” likening it to the new designer handbag of our generation.

Plus, the high-tech amenities and somatic classes often found at social wellness clubs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. For example, “A meditation can sometimes be a negative experience for someone with a history of trauma,” Kress says. In other words, it’s worth inquiring about dropping into a few classes first to make sure you actually enjoy these treatments before committing.

Akbari points out that just attending isn’t enough to foster meaningful connections that contribute to overall health. “Sure, you can meet some people, but I still feel like people tend to remain in their little social bubbles,” she says. You need to be open to connecting with other people—whether in the sauna or at a monthly mixer.

Social anxiety can also pose a barrier—but also an opportunity. “As long as the environment is supportive and there’s no pressure to perform, it could be a healthy way to step outside your comfort zone,” Kress says. That said, it’s also OK to prefer self-care to be solo rather than social. Just as some people thrive in group fitness classes, others fare better doing their own thing, Hussain says.

Reap the Benefits of a Social Wellness Club Without the Cost

Social wellness is about having healthy and supportive relationships, which doesn’t require a monthly membership fee. Local cold-water swim clubs and ice bath clubs offer a social way to experience cold-water immersion. Thanks to social media and groups like Swimmable Cities, it’s easier than ever to find these kinds of communities, Harper says.

According to Hussain, one of the best ways to reap the health benefits of social sweating is free: aerobic exercise. Join a run or bike club near you to keep yourself accountable and enjoy conversation with like-minded folks. Or just meet with friends for brisk walks a few days a week, Kress suggests. The people you meet may even become your meditation buddies. Roll out a blanket and play a guided deep breathing exercise from YouTube or a meditation app.

