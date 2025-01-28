ECLIPSE PRODUCTION // Shutterstock

Mounjaro menu plan: What foods to eat and avoid for optimal results

Whether you’ve been prescribed Mounjaro (tirzepatide) for type 2 diabetes, weight loss, or both, you’re likely wondering what to eat (and not to eat) while taking the medication. After all, a healthy diet can be essential for managing diabetes and your weight in general. Add into the mix Mounjaro, and there’s arguably even more of a reason to stick to a balanced eating plan. That’s because certain foods can help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce the drug’s side effects, and lower the risk of diabetes-related complications—in addition to, of course, improving overall wellbeing.

So, what constitutes an optimal Mounjaro diet? Ro shares what to eat on Mounjaro, what foods to avoid, and more.

Key Takeaways

Knowing what to eat on Mounjaro can help you get the most out of your treatment, as certain foods have been shown to boost the medication’s effectiveness and might help reduce certain side effects.

An ideal Mounjaro diet plan should focus on nutrient-dense foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Is There a Recommended Mounjaro Diet Plan?

While there is no standardized Mounjaro diet plan, following a generally healthy diet—and getting regular physical activity—can help boost the medication’s effectiveness. In fact, the medication is designed to be used alongside a balanced eating plan and exercise.

Mounjaro is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes. It’s also frequently prescribed for weight loss off-label. Unlike many of the other injectable medications for weight loss and diabetes (e.g. Ozempic, Wegovy), Mounjaro is a dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, or GIP, and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

Meaning, it mimics both the GIP and GLP-1 hormones in the body and, in doing so, increases the amount of insulin released after eating and prevents the liver from making additional sugar—both of which can help keep your blood sugar levels in check. Mounjaro also slows gastric (stomach) emptying, leaving you feeling fuller longer; this can lead to reduced caloric intake and, ultimately, weight loss.

To support these effects, healthcare providers generally recommend a diet rich in whole, nutrient-dense foods and emphasize the importance of staying well-hydrated. They might also suggest reducing your caloric intake if you’re taking Mounjaro to lose weight. (Even without medication, a key component of weight loss is eating fewer calories than the amount you burn.) And while the focus of this article is what to eat on Mounjaro, it’s worth noting that the drug is also supposed to be used in conjunction with regular exercise.

What to Eat on Mounjaro

The diet you follow on Mounjaro can play a central role in managing your blood sugar levels and supporting potential weight loss effects. Certain foods may also help reduce some of the drug’s digestion-related side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, and constipation. Not to mention, of course, consuming nutrient-dense foods ensures your body gets the necessary vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients.

Fruits

Fruits are a nutritious and delicious part of a healthy diet. With type 2 diabetes, choosing fruits with a low glycemic index is important to prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. A food’s glycemic index measures how quickly and significantly it raises blood sugar levels after consumption. Foods with a high GI cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, while those with a low GI take longer to digest, resulting in a slower, more gradual increase.

Fruits with a low glycemic index can help keep your blood sugar levels within a healthy range while offering a sweet, satisfying alternative to sugary snacks—a plus for achieving those weight loss goals, as well. Fresh, frozen, or canned fruits are all suitable choices, but be mindful of added sugars when consuming canned fruits. Opt for canned fruits labeled as “packed in its own juice,” “unsweetened,” or “no added sugar.” Most adults should try to consume 1.5–2 cups of fruit per day, as recommended by the Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Here are a few types of fruits to incorporate into a Mounjaro diet, though keep in mind even fruits should be consumed in moderation as part of a healthy diet:

Berries (e.g. strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries)

Apples

Grapefruit

Pears

Pomegranate

Oranges

Vegetables

Vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, making them an essential component of any diet. Including a variety of colorful vegetables in your meals can enhance satiety, improve digestive health, and provide the necessary nutrients to support healthy digestion, control blood sugar levels, and keep your heart healthy.

Aim to fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables (i.e. those that are lower in carbohydrates) that can help support weight loss goals while keeping blood sugar levels stable: Fresh and frozen vegetables are the best choices because they retain the most nutrients and do not have added sodium or preservatives. Canned vegetables can be a nutritious option, but they often contain added sodium, so it’s important to choose low-sodium varieties or rinse before eating them.

Good examples of non-starchy vegetables include:

Leafy greens

Broccoli

Brussels sprouts

Cauliflower

Cucumber

Mushrooms

Pea pods

Peppers

Zucchini

Whole grains

Whole grains are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, fiber, B vitamins, and other minerals. Compared to refined grains (e.g. white bread, white rice), whole grains have a lower glycemic index and can provide a steadier release of energy, which is important for maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

Whole grains can also promote satiety and supportive digestive health—two factors that may help boost the effectiveness of Mounjaro. Adults should aim to eat approximately three to five servings of whole grains per day.

Whole grains to consider adding to your meals include:

Brown rice

Barley

Oats

Quinoa

Wheat bran

Whole-wheat bread and pasta

Low-sugar, whole-grain cereal

Lean proteins

Lean proteins are a key component of a healthy diet on Mounjaro. They help maintain muscle mass, support weight management, and promote satiety. Proteins take longer to digest, helping to prevent rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. This can be key because, in the short term, the rapid rise and fall of blood sugar levels can increase hunger and cravings, which may lead to overeating and contribute to weight gain. With diabetes, in particular, repeated blood sugar spikes can also increase the risk of heart disease.

By causing satiety after eating, lean proteins also can help you stay within your daily caloric intake goal. Plus, they may also help reduce common side effects of Mounjaro.

So how much protein should you eat per day while taking the medication? It can be hard to give an exact number, as daily consumption depends on your activity levels, age, and body weight. It’s often recommended that adults eat 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight (0.36 grams per pound) daily.

Lean proteins to incorporate into your meals include:

Chicken

Turkey

Soy products (e.g. tofu, tempeh)

Eggs

Seafood (e.g. shrimp, halibut, haddock, pollock)

Beans, including pinto, black, navy, and kidney beans

Legumes, nuts, and seeds, including almonds, edamame, pistachios, and soy nuts

Healthy fats

Not all fats are created equal: While fats overall have gotten somewhat of a bad rap over the years, certain types—e.g. unsaturated fats—can be considered healthy, as they can support optimal brain function, hormone production, and the absorption of nutrients from food. Unsaturated fats can also provide long-lasting energy without causing significant increases in blood sugar levels.

Healthy fats to add to your Mounjaro diet include:

Avocado

Fatty fish, including salmon, tuna, and trout

Nuts and seeds, including walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds

Nut butters (e.g. almond butter)

Olive oil

What to Avoid Eating on Mounjaro

While no specific food is entirely off-limits on Mounjaro, it’s best to be mindful of your food choices. Mindful eating—selecting nutritious foods, eating slowly, savoring your food, and eating until you feel full—can help you tune into your body’s hunger and fullness cues, ensure your body gets the necessary nutrients, and support your health goals.

What’s more, avoiding certain foods while on Mounjaro , such as high-sugar, high-fat, and heavily processed foods, can help manage blood sugar levels and reduce side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, and constipation.

Foods to limit or avoid eating on Mounjaro include:

Processed food s : Certain chips, cold-cut meats, and pre-packaged snacks often contain high amounts of “unhealthy” (trans and saturated) fats, sugars, and sodium—all of which can contribute to imbalanced blood sugar levels and weight gain. In other words, processed items may counteract the blood sugar-stabilizing and appetite-suppressing benefits of Mounjaro.

: Certain chips, cold-cut meats, and pre-packaged snacks often contain high amounts of “unhealthy” (trans and saturated) fats, sugars, and sodium—all of which can contribute to imbalanced blood sugar levels and weight gain. In other words, processed items may counteract the blood sugar-stabilizing and appetite-suppressing benefits of Mounjaro. Refined carbohydrates : White rice, white bread, pastries, sugary cereals, and other refined carbs have a high glycemic index. This means the body quickly converts them into glucose, rapidly raising blood sugar levels and increasing hunger and cravings.

: White rice, white bread, pastries, sugary cereals, and other refined carbs have a high glycemic index. This means the body quickly converts them into glucose, rapidly raising blood sugar levels and increasing hunger and cravings. Trans and unsaturated fats : Foods high in these “unhealthy” fats—including fried foods, high-fat condiments (e.g. mayo, cream-based salad dressings, and sauces), and fatty cuts of meat (e.g. red meat)—can increase systemic (bodywide) inflammation and the risk of heart disease. And people with diabetes are already at an increased risk of heart disease compared to those without the condition. On their own, foods rich in trans and saturated fats can also cause gastrointestinal discomfort. So, eating them while taking Mounjaro boosts your chances of experiencing worsened side effects (e.g. vomiting, diarrhea, nausea).

: Foods high in these “unhealthy” fats—including fried foods, high-fat condiments (e.g. mayo, cream-based salad dressings, and sauces), and fatty cuts of meat (e.g. red meat)—can increase systemic (bodywide) inflammation and the risk of heart disease. And people with diabetes are already at an increased risk of heart disease compared to those without the condition. On their own, foods rich in trans and saturated fats can also cause gastrointestinal discomfort. So, eating them while taking Mounjaro boosts your chances of experiencing worsened side effects (e.g. vomiting, diarrhea, nausea). Sugary foods and beverages : Foods and drinks with added sugars—think: candy, soda, cake, cookies, sweetened teas, fruit juices—can increase the risk of complications in people with diabetes, including cardiovascular disease, as well as boost chances of worsening glycemic control. A diet high in sugary items has been associated with overeating and weight gain, which may inhibit your ability to see and experience results on Mounjaro.

: Foods and drinks with added sugars—think: candy, soda, cake, cookies, sweetened teas, fruit juices—can increase the risk of complications in people with diabetes, including cardiovascular disease, as well as boost chances of worsening glycemic control. A diet high in sugary items has been associated with overeating and weight gain, which may inhibit your ability to see and experience results on Mounjaro. Alcohol: Although it’s not a food, you may want to limit or avoid alcohol when taking Mounjaro because it can lower your blood sugar levels—something Mounjaro does as well. Meaning, sipping on lots of booze when taking the drug can increase your risk of hypoglycemia. Alcohol can also increase appetite and reduce restraint, potentially making it harder to stick to your diet and exercise plan.

Frequently Asked Questions About Mounjaro and Diet

By now, you should have a pretty good idea as to what to eat on Mounjaro. But you still might have a few more questions—and that’s what these FAQs are here for.

How many daily calories should I eat on Mounjaro?

Your daily calorie intake while on Mounjaro depends on several factors, including weight, activity level, and overall health. Research suggests you need a 500–750-calorie deficit daily (meaning you burn 500 more calories daily than you consume) to experience meaningful weight loss on Mounjaro. It’s a good idea to consult an expert, such as a health care provider or dietitian, when making calorie- and overall diet-related changes. Through Ro, for example, you can access ongoing care and guidance, including personalized advice on optimal nutrition, to help you feel your best and meet your goals while taking Mounjaro or another medication.

How much protein do I need to eat with Mounjaro?

Experts recommend about 10–35% of your daily calories should come from protein. For most people, this equates to a minimum of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Since 1 kilogram is approximately 2.2 pounds, someone who weighs 200 pounds (about 91 kilograms) should aim to consume around 73 grams of protein per day. However, it’s important to talk to your healthcare provider or a registered dietician for personalized guidance on protein intake on Mounjaro.

What can I eat to help with side effects of Mounjaro?

Mounjaro can cause mild to moderate side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, and indigestion. According to Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Mounjaro, eating smaller, more frequent meals, avoiding fatty foods, and consuming bland foods, such as whole-wheat toast or brown rice, can help manage some of the drug’s side effects.

