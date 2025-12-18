Memorable sneaker releases of 2025

mages courtesy of GOAT

From limited-edition collaborations to all-new silhouettes and remastered icons, the 2025 sneaker landscape is thriving. As brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, ASICS and New Balance build on design codes established in 2024, signature highlights from the likes of A’ja Wilson and Nigel Sylvester are early frontrunners for sneaker of the year, blending performance innovation with cultural impact. Meanwhile, hybridity continues to be a defining theme, with more colorways of New Balance’s 1906L “snoafer” amplifying its presence further.

Below, GOAT shares a guide to popular sneaker releases of 2025, ordered by release date.

Release Date: Jan. 11, 2025

The 2025 edition of the Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Black Cat’ brings back a monochrome colorway of the legacy silhouette, named after one of Michael Jordan’s many nicknames and originally released in 2007. Built with black nubuck, the upper features a matching black patent leather mudguard and charcoal elephant-print overlays at the forefoot and heel. Jumpman branding adorns the tongue and molded back tab. Lightweight cushioning is provided by a glossy black polyurethane midsole with an exposed Air-sole unit in the heel.

Release Date: Feb. 8, 2025

The AJ5 Retro OG ‘Black Metallic Reimagined’ returns with a black nubuck upper, TPU eyelets, mesh side panels, and reflective piping. Reflective 3M accents highlight the tongue with a red Jumpman, while Nike Air branding appears on the heel. A black midsole with silver shark tooth detailing sits atop a translucent rubber outsole, with a visible Air unit in the heel.

Release Date: Feb. 14, 2025

The 2025 AJ1 ‘Banned’ reissue revives the iconic black and red colorway with a high-cut collar and wider toe box, true to the 1985 original. The premium leather construction is accented by Varsity Red hits on the toe, Swoosh, heel and collar. Classic touches include a debossed Wings logo, Nike Air tongue tag, and a white midsole paired with a red rubber outsole.

Release Date: Feb. 21, 2025

The 2025 edition of the Nike Air Foamposite One ‘Galaxy’ brings back a coveted colorway originally released during NBA All-Star Weekend in 2012. The retro hoops shoe features a nebular design in blue and violet hues throughout the molded Foamposite upper. Black nubuck detailing is utilized on the collar and eyestay, accented with a tonal embroidered mini-Swoosh on the lateral forefoot. A glow-in-the-dark translucent rubber outsole yields durable traction underfoot.

Release Date: March 1, 2025

This 2025 ‘Flu Game’ edition channels MJ’s legendary performance in the 1997 Finals. It features a black tumbled leather upper, detailed with Varsity Red mudguards and signature stitched lines. Full-length Zoom Air cushioning and a carbon fiber shank plate provide game-ready support underfoot.

Release Date: March 14, 2025

Nigel Sylvester’s AJ4 collaboration arrives in a tonal Firewood Orange suede upper with netting, TPU wings and heritage tooling. Off-white details—like the Flight Tongue logo and forefoot mini-Swoosh— add subtle visual contrast, while custom Bike Air branding appears at the heel. A sail midsole with visible Air cushioning ensures comfort and style.

Release Date: April 4, 2025

Back for 2025, Sergio Lozano’s iconic ‘Neon’ AM95 is notable for its grey suede overlays inspired by human anatomy. Neon green and yellow pops on the eyelets, tongue logo and Swoosh deliver reptilian visual pop. A black midsole houses Max Air units for a comfortable ride, with reflective accents adding visibility.

Release Date: April 15, 2025

Blending hoops and skate heritage, this SB x AJ4 remix features white leather, grey suede and a crimson Jumpman tongue tag. Navy accents hit the heel tab and midsole, with the latter section discarding the original’s forefoot Air-sole unit while retaining the exposed Air bag in the heel. A gum rubber outsole features a herringbone traction pattern.

Release Date: April 26, 2025

The ‘Bred’ AJ11 Low is remastered in the iconic black, red and white color combination, featuring a ballistic mesh upper and signature glossy patent leather mudguard. A translucent outsole and carbon fiber plate support a cushy midsole with full-length Air. Subtle Jumpman hits at the heel and tongue round out the classic style.

Release Date: May 10, 2025

Honoring MJ’s college days, this AJ1 arrives in cracked white leather with Powder Blue overlays and matching Swoosh. A vintage off-white midsole adds a retro sensibility, while an embossed Wings logo and woven tongue tag complete the OG look. A distressed blue outsole ties the theme together.

Release Date: May 24, 2025

A clean white leather base sets the tone for this 2025 AJ4 ‘White Cement’ revival. Speckled Tech Grey details land on the wings, heel tab and midsole, offset by hits of black and a crimson Jumpman on the tongue. Classic netting and Nike Air branding provide an authentic finish.

Release Date: May 30, 2025

The Kobe 6 ‘Dodgers’ pays tribute to the Los Angeles baseball franchise with a royal blue snakeskin-textured upper and red-stitched tongue logo. A white Swoosh, matching heel cage and crimson ‘8’ round out the Blue Crew theme. Underfoot, Zoom Air in the forefoot rides atop a Cushlon midsole for performance-driven comfort.

Release Date: June 14, 2025

The 2025 edition of the Air Jordan 14 Retro ‘Ferrari’ brings back a bold colorway that emphasizes the shoe’s automotive influences. True to the original 2014 release, the championship silhouette utilizes a one-piece scarlet suede upper with contrasting black accents on the tongue, collar lining and heel panel, marked with an embossed Jumpman and ‘23’ in Vibrant Yellow.

Release Date: June 21, 2025

Immortalized by Will Smith in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the ‘Grape’ AJ5 revival sticks to the nostalgic original with a white leather upper, teal tongue logo and purple midsole. Signature features like netted panels, TPU eyelets and a classic Nike Air heel logo amplify the throwback sensibility. Shark tooth accents and a translucent outsole round out the flamboyant style.

Release Date: July 19, 2025

The ‘Aqua’ 8 brings back one of the three OG colorways of the AJ8, featuring a black and grey nubuck upper secured by signature cross-straps. Color pops on the chenille tongue patch and brushstroke-patterned side panel in teal and violet.

Release Date: July 26, 2025

The AJ4 ‘Rare Air’ edition features a black nubuck build with grey suede at the toe and crimson eyelets. Royal blue accents line the collar and heel tab, which is rounded out by debossed Nike Air text. The highlight of the design is a removable tongue tag, which conceals gold “Jordan Rare Air” text for a hidden detail.

Release Date: Aug. 28, 2025

The MA-1 flight jacket-inspired Undefeated x AJ4 returns with its olive nubuck upper and black detailing. Orange textile lines the interior, and Velcro logo patches hit the tongue for a custom twist. A vintage-style off-white midsole and orange-tinted Air unit complete the legendary style.

Release Date: Sept. 13, 2025

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the 2025 Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Fire Red’ revives the original 1990. Featuring a white leather upper, mesh side panels and black TPU eyelets, a red Jumpman pops on the black tongue, complemented by an embroidered ‘23’ on the heel and classic Nike Air branding at the back. The red midsole features black shark tooth accents and a visible Air unit, set atop a translucent rubber outsole.

Release Date: Nov. 7, 2025, in Tokyo and Nov. 15, 2025, in the U.S.

The Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Sail Military Blue’ builds on the continued collaboration between Hiroshi Fujiwara and Travis Scott. The silhouette is executed with smooth white leather with a tonal medial Swoosh, while a reversed royal blue Swoosh pops on the lateral side. Mismatched Cactus Jack and Wings logos decorate the heel, with a vintage off-white midsole and blue rubber outsole grounding the versatile aesthetic.

Release Date: Nov. 5, 2025

The Air Jordan 11 Retro ‘Rare Air’ pairs white leather with a glossy Deep Royal Blue patent mudguard. Crimson and black accents hit the collar, heel and signature webbing eyelets. Full-length Air cushioning and a translucent outsole deliver comfort and traction underfoot.

Release Date: Nov. 11, 2025

The Women’s Air Jordan 11 Retro ‘Grand Finale,’ also known as ‘Pearl,’ features a Sail leather upper with a sleek grey patent leather mudguard, inspired by the original design’s nod to formalwear. Rope laces weave through webbing eyelets, while Jumpman branding accents the collar. A lightweight Phylon midsole with full-length Air cushioning sits atop a translucent outsole with herringbone traction and a carbon fiber spring plate for support.

Release Date: Nov. 28, 2025

The 2025 Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Cat’ revives the 2006 all-black nubuck design with classic netting, molded eyelets, and support wings. Tonal Jumpman logos appear on the tongue and heel. A black midsole with a visible Air unit completes the stealthy look.

Release Date: Dec. 13, 2025

The 2025 Air Jordan 11 ‘Gamma Blue’ is built with black ballistic mesh and matching patent leather overlays. Gamma Blue and Varsity Maize accents highlight the heel and tongue branding. Full-length Air cushioning and a blue-tinted outsole provide comfort and traction.

Upcoming Anticipated Releases

Release Date: Dec. 20, 2025

The Air Jordan 8 ‘Bugs Bunny’ brings back the Looney Tunes classic for a new generation, featuring a white leather upper with red and black accents, midfoot straps and a multicolor heel pattern. Signature details include the chenille tongue patch, maintaining the original 1993 design elements.

Release Date: Early 2026

Inspired by the OG fan newsletters of the late ‘80s, the AJ4 ‘Flight Club’ features a vintage Sail leather build with classic Chicago-style Black and University Red accents. Complete with ‘Nike Air’ heel branding.

Release Date: Early 2026

The 2026 edition of the Air Jordan 5 ‘Wolf Grey’ brings back grey layered nubuck on the upper, featuring white contrast stitching and breathable quarter panel netting. An embroidered ‘23’ graces the lateral heel, while Jumpman branding decorates the silver reflective tongue and back heel. White shark tooth detailing can be found on the midsole, fitted with visible Air-sole cushioning in the heel and supported by a translucent outsole.

Release Date: Early 2026

The Air Jordan 6 ‘Reverse Infrared’ brings the unreleased 2000 salesman sample to life. Releasing February 2026, this edition features a premium black nubuck upper with the iconic Infrared accents “reversed” on the midsole, finished with a classic icy translucent outsole.

This story was produced by GOAT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.