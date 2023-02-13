Albertson’s floral experts get ready for Valentine’s Day

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Valentine’s Day approximately 23 million stems of Valentine’s Day flowers are expected to sell. Choose from Valentine's flowers like beautiful mixed bouquets and classic Valentine’s Day roses to impress your loved ones.

Consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year.

Regardless of your budget, Albertsons will show how easy it is to give flowers to anyone on this special day! Lead floral designers will create beautiful and affordable floral arrangements.

If you are looking to gift some classic roses or want something a little more flashy, Albertsons has your valentines day needs for tomorrow!

