Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center celebrates advocates through Border Heroes Celebration
EL PASO, Texas( KVIA)-Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center celebrates resilient advocates in our community who work to create a safer environment for immigrants through our Border Heroes award celebration. This year’s festivities will be held on Friday, September 22, at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center, honoring, among others, the journalist Maria Hinojosa.
https://www.las-americas.org/border-heroes-2023