YWCA El Paso del Norte Region Returns to San Jacinto Plaza for annual Walk aMile in her Shoes Fundraiser

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-YWCA El Paso del Norte Region (YWCA) will host its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser this Thursday, October 19th at San Jacinto Plaza.

Registration will open at 5:00PM, and the walk will begin at 6:00PM. The walk will be

immediately followed by an after party that will include live music from FM Junkies, food trucks,

signature drinks, and more!

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes serves as a fundraiser supporting YWCA’s Sara McKnight Transitional

Living Center to bridge successful independent living for women who are homeless or at risk of

homelessness. A large percent of the TLC’s residents has survived domestic abuse and/or other

forms of violence. Walk a Mile in her Shoes invites men and boys from the El Paso community to

put on a pair of red high heels to put themselves in a survivor’s perspective and stand up to

gender based violence.

Registration is still open at ywcaelpaso.org. If you are interested in becoming a corporate

sponsor email Melissa Atkins Wardy at m.wardy@ywcaelpaso.org. If you have general questions

please email YWCA at walkamile@ywcaelpaso.org.

Event information:

When: Thursday, October 19th , 2023

Registration opens at 5:00pm, walk begins at 6:00pm (After party to start at immediately after

walk).

Where:

San Jacinto Plaza

Registration is available online: https://give.ywcaelpaso.org/event/ywca-walk-a-mile-in-hershoes-2023/e509148