YWCA El Paso del Norte Region Returns to San Jacinto Plaza for annual Walk aMile in her Shoes Fundraiser
El Paso, TX (KVIA)-YWCA El Paso del Norte Region (YWCA) will host its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser this Thursday, October 19th at San Jacinto Plaza.
Registration will open at 5:00PM, and the walk will begin at 6:00PM. The walk will be
immediately followed by an after party that will include live music from FM Junkies, food trucks,
signature drinks, and more!
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes serves as a fundraiser supporting YWCA’s Sara McKnight Transitional
Living Center to bridge successful independent living for women who are homeless or at risk of
homelessness. A large percent of the TLC’s residents has survived domestic abuse and/or other
forms of violence. Walk a Mile in her Shoes invites men and boys from the El Paso community to
put on a pair of red high heels to put themselves in a survivor’s perspective and stand up to
gender based violence.
Registration is still open at ywcaelpaso.org. If you are interested in becoming a corporate
sponsor email Melissa Atkins Wardy at m.wardy@ywcaelpaso.org. If you have general questions
please email YWCA at walkamile@ywcaelpaso.org.
Event information:
When: Thursday, October 19th , 2023
Registration opens at 5:00pm, walk begins at 6:00pm (After party to start at immediately after
walk).
Where:
San Jacinto Plaza
Registration is available online: https://give.ywcaelpaso.org/event/ywca-walk-a-mile-in-hershoes-2023/e509148