ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Strong Fashion Show to feature the heritage, resilience and achievements of the El Paso Community

El Paso, Texas (KVIA)-The Queen Has Spoken Modeling Agency announces the 2nd Annual El Paso Strong Fashion Show.

The El Paso Strong Fashion Show was created to pay homage to those who lost their lives, their friends, family & loved ones and to showcase the talent and creativity within the El Paso community.



The event is FREE and will feature a live performance from local artist Krystall Poppin and the Pebble Hills Folklorica Dance team. There will be food trucks, vendors, and local designers, including Fashion Technology students of EPCC.

The event will occur on February 24, 2024, in downtown El Paso at San Jacinto Plaza 114 W Mills Ave from 3 to 10:30 PM.