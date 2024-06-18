El Paso, TX (KVIA)-Viva! El Paso opens its 46th season at 8:00 pm this Friday and Saturday, June 21st and 22nd, in the beautiful McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre.

The iconic summer tradition features a book by Marty Martin and music by Cody Ritchey and Jim Ward. Viva highlights include fan-favorite dances such as the Deer Dance, Folklorico, Flamenco, and regional favorites from Vera Cruz and Jalisco. Viva!

El Paso runs every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. in the cool mountain air from June 21st through August 3rd.

Tickets are available at the Plaza Ticket Office downtown or the venue in McKelligon Canyon before the show. Prices are $20 for adults and $15 for groups, military, and children.

https://vivaelpaso.org/