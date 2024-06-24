Skip to Content
Free Veteran Health Fair

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- Doña Ana Community College (DACC) sponsors a free health fair for veterans and the entire community.  

The fair, hosted by the DACC Nursing Program, will be held on Tuesday, June 25th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Espina campus, 3400 S. Espina Street.

The fair is not just for veterans, but also for their family members, students, and all community members who are interested in learning about veteran services, benefits, and programs from the Las Cruces Vet Center, U.S. Department of Veteran Services.  
For more information, contact the Las Cruces Vet Center at (575) 674-2603. 

