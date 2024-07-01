EPCC To Host Second U.S. Army MEDCOM Ceremony
El Paso, TX( KVIA0TV)- El Paso Community College will hold a Completion Ceremony for its second U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Cohort II Paramedic course at EPCC. This year, the Accelerated Paramedic and Advanced EMT courses will graduate 16. EPCC was the first site chosen to team with Fort Bliss to provide paramedic education to medical Soldiers utilizing this model (Accelerated Paramedic Program). Soldiers completed the program in 171 days.
Where: EPCC Administrative Services Center (ASC) Boardroom, 9050 Viscount Blvd., Building A
When: Tuesday, July 2, 2024, 2:00-3:00 p.m.