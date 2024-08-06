El Paso Fire Department Partners with Air Methods

EL PASO, Texas—The El Paso Fire Department signed a five-year contract with Air Methods to establish Fire STAR (Shock and Trauma Air Rescue), an air medical transportation service to enhance the community's emergency medical response capabilities.

Fire STAR will provide rapid air medical transportation, ensuring critically injured and ill patients receive timely and specialized care. This collaboration underscores the unwavering commitment of the City of El Paso Council and City leadership to improving public safety and emergency response. Air Methods, a leading provider of air medical services, brings extensive experience and a proven track record in delivering critical care in emergencies. By integrating air medical transportation, the department aims to reduce response times and improve patient outcomes, particularly when every second counts.

Fire STAR is expected to be operational by September 2024, providing the community with a clear timeline for the service's launch.