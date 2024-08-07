Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest Lasso Up Dancing & Dinner Fundraiser
EL PASO, Texas—Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest will host the Lasso Up Western Dinner, Dance, and Fun fundraiser at the Las Cruces Convention Center on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 6 PM. Proceeds from the fundraiser will fund Girl Scout activities and provide Girl Scout leadership programming. Click here for information regarding the fundraiser: https://gsdsw.doubleknot.com/event/lasso-up-dinner-and-dancing-tickets/3055544
https://www.gsdsw.org/en/support-us/fundraising-events/lasso-up-dinner-and-dance.html