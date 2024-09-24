The Salvation Army Introduces New Donation Truck and Welcomes New Advisory Board Chair

El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)- The Salvation Army, in partnership with Wellcare, the Medicare brand of Centene Corporation, announces the addition of a new donation truck to its fleet. The car will serve The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store and was supported by a $25,000 contribution from Wellcare. The Salvation Army has also announced Myriam Guerrero as the new chair of its Advisory Board. Guerrero, who has served on the board for over ten years, succeeds Claiborne Gallagher, a partner at RJL Real Estate. Gallagher’s leadership and real estate network have benefited The Salvation Army in events, seasonal projects, and public relations. As chair, she will lead the advisory board supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to meet community needs. For more information about The Salvation Army of El Paso, please visit salvationarmyelpaso.org or call 915-544-9811.

