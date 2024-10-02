ABC-7 at 4: Sunset Heights hosts 20th Annual Tour of Homes

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)— Sunset Heights Neighborhood will once again host its 20th Annual Tour of Homes on Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 12 pm to 4 pm. This year’s tour, The Trost Edition, will feature six Henry Trost-designed homes and one unique architecture design and curation event space.

Founded in 1901, Sunset Heights is one of the first master-planned communities in the country. Its neighborhood has a rich history and unique architecture. Sunset Heights Neighborhood is proud to host its 20th Annual Tour of Homes, inviting the community to experience El Paso’s most historic neighborhood, see how these homes have been renovated and preserved, and offer unique urban living in the heart of downtown.

WHO/WHAT: Sunset Heights 20th Annual Tour of Homes

WHEN: Saturday, October 5, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

TICKETS: Adults: $10; Kids 10 and Under: $5

PreBuy: Text or call to purchase: 915.593.9090

E-Tickets: https://savagegoods.square.site/?

Day of Tickets:

10 am: Hal Marcus Gallery - 1308 N. Oregon

12 pm: Burges House – 603 W. Yandell

WHERE – This Year’s Homes:

• Aronstein House – 628 Yandell* (New to the Tour)

• Cohen House – 908 W. Yandell*

• Kohlberg House – 525 Corto Way*

• Mathias House – 607 W. Yandell*

• Trost Home - 1013 W. Yandell*

• Zach White House – 1201 N. Mesa*

• Sunset Parlor – 1307 N. Oregon St.