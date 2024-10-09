ABC-7 at 4: Texas635 to host two events to benefit local law enforcement
El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)— This year, the Texas Municipal Police Association collaborates with Texas635 to organize events that benefit local law enforcement. The first event is our 4th annual Autumn Craft Fair on Saturday morning, October 12, 2024, from 10 am to 2 pm. The second event is called the Emergency Services Social Event on November 10, 2024, from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm. It will be a wellness fair for all Law Enforcement. All active and retired law enforcement officers will get a free bratwurst and beer at this event.
