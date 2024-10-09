Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Texas635 to host two events to benefit local law enforcement

Autumn Craft & Vendor Event 2024 Flyer
Emergency Services Social 2024
By
Updated
today at 5:30 PM
Published 5:23 PM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)— This year, the Texas Municipal Police Association collaborates with Texas635 to organize events that benefit local law enforcement. The first event is our 4th annual Autumn Craft Fair on Saturday morning, October 12, 2024, from 10 am to 2 pm. The second event is called the Emergency Services Social Event on November 10, 2024, from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm. It will be a wellness fair for all Law Enforcement. All active and retired law enforcement officers will get a free bratwurst and beer at this event.
 
https://texas635.com/

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

