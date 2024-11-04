Skip to Content
La Frontera Print Fest: A Cross-Border Celebration of Culture and Creativity

El Paso, TX( KVIA-TV)-This year, La Frontera Print Fest will unite ten artists from El Paso, Ciudad Juárez, and Las Cruces. The artists will print linoleum panels [24in. x 36in] that, when combined, will form the panoramic print of the cities. These panels will feature important areas, icons, stories, and landscapes of El Paso, Ciudad Juárez, and Las Cruces, showcasing our region's unity and shared culture. The project is divided into three events. If you are interested in tickets click on this link: https://skuishipress.com/lafronteraprintfest#panoramicprint

