El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The Sophia will hosts the 3rd annual One Huge Fiesta. The event will be held in Las Cruces New Mexico on November 23,2024 from 12 to 5pm at Young Park. For more on the organization click here: https://thesophia.org/collection-sites-2024/

