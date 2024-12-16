Chapin High school cheer team to represent El Paso at the NCA All-Star National Championship

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)— The Chapin High School cheer team earned two bids to the NCA High School Nationals in Dallas. With the rapid growth in popularity of cheerleading, there is a significant cost associated with this sport.

The competitive High School Cheer team is raising funds through SchoolFundr to cover essential competition season expenses like competition gear, uniforms, travel, and fees. The community support allows the cheerleaders to focus on performing and representing the Sun City and Chapin.

After receiving the National Bid for NCA High School Nationals in Dallas, Texas in January 2025, travel, stay, food, and competition fees; if you would like to help support the Chapin Huskies cheer team, you can click here: https://app.schoolfundr.org/fund/chapincheer24?utm_source=link&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=oneclick