ABC-7 at 4: The Jazz Exchange to host 2nd Annual Holiday Benefit Concert

El Paso, TX: The Jazz Exchange will host its 2nd Annual Holiday Benefit Concert.

The evening will feature:

Live Holiday Jazz Performances: The Jazz Exchange Jazz Messengers Combo will open in the evening.

The Jazz Exchange Jazz Messengers Combo will open in the evening. Main Feature: The Jazz Exchange Ensemble, led by artistic director Abel Mireles, featuring renowned jazz vocalist Candice Reyes and special guests, will bring timeless holiday classics to life, including selections from Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and more.

A Classic Christmas Dinner Buffet : Indulge in a delicious spread of holiday dishes that capture the warmth and comfort of the season.

: Indulge in a delicious spread of holiday dishes that capture the warmth and comfort of the season. Festive Holiday Drinks : Raise a glass to the holidays with cheerful beverages to sip throughout the evening.

: Raise a glass to the holidays with cheerful beverages to sip throughout the evening. Silent Auction & Raffles : Bid on unique local items and experiences or try your luck with exciting raffles.

: Bid on unique local items and experiences or try your luck with exciting raffles. Holiday Giveaways: Spread the cheer with delightful prizes and surprises.

EVENT DETAILS:

What : The Jazz Exchange 2nd Annual Holiday Benefit Concert

: The Jazz Exchange 2nd Annual Holiday Benefit Concert When : Friday, December 20, 2024

: Friday, December 20, 2024 Where : Ardovino's Desert Crossing - 1 Ardovinos Dr Sunland Park, NM 88063

: Ardovino's Desert Crossing - 1 Ardovinos Dr Sunland Park, NM 88063 Online Tickets : $100 Individual | $900 for a table of 10 (including buffet)

: $100 Individual | $900 for a table of 10 (including buffet) https://www.thejazzexchange.org/holidaybenefit

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit www.thejazzexchange.org or contact us at thejazzexchangecontact@gmail.com, 915.261.5256

Come for the music. Stay for the memories. Let's make this holiday season truly magical—together.