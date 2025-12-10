ABC-7 at 4: Mija, Yes You Can’ & Mijo Things Foundation Launch Operation Wrap & Play

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- ‘Mija, Yes You Can’ and the Mijo Things Foundation are teaming up this holiday season to launch Operation Wrap & Play, a community-wide initiative benefitting The Miracle League of El Paso and the organization’s annual Christmas Drive. Iris Lopez, Derek Elmendorff, and Josh Ortega join us to explain how you can help give back this holiday season.

The Miracle League will host gift-wrapping services at Cielo Vista Mall, located in front of Dillard’s Women on the lower level by the fountain from Friday, December 19th to Wednesday, December 24th.

A minimum donation of $5 per gift is encouraged, all proceeds benefit The Miracle League’s programs and athletes.

To make giving even easier, Amazon gift lists have been created:

important links:

www.mijayesyoucan.org

https://www.mijothingsfoundation.com