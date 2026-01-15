ABC-7 at 4: EPCC Audio Engineering programs

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) -Music offers extensive benefits, including reducing stress, anxiety, and pain, and boosting your mood. If you are thinking about pursuing a music degree, now is the perfect opportunity. El Paso Community College instructors, Dr. Melissa Gurrola and Daniel Becker, join us to discuss the music program.

The Associate of Applied Science Degrees specializing in Audio Engineering and Music Business follow professional industry standards of recording studios, live music venues,

record companies and event presentations for public announcements and presentations.

Students will learn techniques for recording musical instruments, managing artists, and promoting within the music industry.