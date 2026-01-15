Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: EPCC Audio Engineering programs

By
Published 9:16 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) -Music offers extensive benefits, including reducing stress, anxiety, and pain, and boosting your mood. If you are thinking about pursuing a music degree, now is the perfect opportunity.  El Paso Community College instructors, Dr. Melissa Gurrola and Daniel Becker, join us to discuss the music program.

The Associate of Applied Science Degrees specializing in Audio Engineering and Music Business follow professional industry standards of recording studios, live music venues,

record companies and event presentations for public announcements and presentations.

Students will learn techniques for recording musical instruments, managing artists, and promoting within the music industry.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.