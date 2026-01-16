ABC-7 at 4: Socorro ISD setting the standard for academic excellence

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - Socorro Independent School District Superintendent James Vasquez has been named in the National School Public Relations Association annual list of Superintendents to Watch. According to the district, this year NSPRA selected 30 leaders from school systems across the United States for the 2025-26 honor, which recognizes superintendents in their first five years of service for outstanding leadership.

James Vasquez said, “It's really nice, it's a team award. It's not, it's not just me. I couldn't do it without the support of a great school board. We have a fantastic team of Leaders across the district from assistant superintendents, directors, principals, and of course the teachers and the students, it's a, it's a system, it's all of us together and I think it's just a recognition of what we've all done as a district to continue to move us forward and to have made great strides over the past couple of years”.

The School District is also setting the standard for academic excellence in the El Paso region. According to results released in the 2024–2025 Texas Academic Performance Report by the Texas Education Agency, Socorro ISD is the highest-scoring school district in the region based on overall STAAR and End-of-Course performance.

To learn more about Socorro ISD’s outstanding achievement as the highest-scoring school district in the El Paso region, visit www.sisd.net/highestscoringdistrict.