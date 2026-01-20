El Paso Black Hall of Fame to celebrate excellence, legacy, and impact in the community

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - Mark your calendars: on Saturday, February 7th, at the Starlight Event Center, the El Paso Black Hall of Fame will host its 2nd annual induction ceremony and gala night, where legacy meets action.

Monica Tucker, the founder of Black El Paso Voice, and Reginald Daniel, Sr., who is a retired Army Command Sergeant Major, community leader, supporter, and volunteer. Dana Harley Boyd, a native El Pasoan, executive principal, past principal of the year, 2017 inductee into the El Paso Women's Hall of Fame, and educational leader. Daniel Sr. and Harley Boyd joined us to talk about the event and what it means to be honored. They are just a few of the local leaders who will be celebrated during an evening of excellence and legacy at the El Paso Hall of Fame.

According to Monica Tucker, the Founder of Black El Paso Voice, the El Paso black hall of Fame was founded by the spouse of an Army Soldier, now marking 30 years in El Paso. Originally from Illinois, the Black Hall of Fame was created over 25 years ago, but did not come to fruition until a few years ago. It is a way I wanted to give back to the community and “give people their flowers while they’re here,” while also honoring deserving legends posthumously.

Tucker said, “The El Paso Black Hall of Fame exists to publicly recognize Black excellence connected to the borderland - honoring individuals and organizations who have lived in El Paso, grown up here, served here (including military ties), or maintained strong roots here, even if their current impact is being made elsewhere.”

She went on to say that this is more than an awards night; it’s legacy preservation in real time: documenting the stories that built and shaped this community, elevating contributions that are too often overlooked, and creating a clear public record of Black leadership, service, innovation, and cultural influence tied to El Paso.

El Paso Black Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Gala Details: