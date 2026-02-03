ABC-7 at 4: African Heritage Weekend Comes to the Sun City
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - African Heritage Week will be celebrated citywide in El Paso,
February 6–8. The celebration brings together local Black leaders, designers, and organizations, alongside an International guest from Uganda, Meriam Nanasirye, founder of Rescue Women’s
Foundation. Events will take place at the Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC), the El Paso Museum
of History, and Amalur at Old Sheepdog Brewery, offering the community multiple opportunities
to engage throughout the weekend.
EVENT CALENDAR:
Friday, February 6 | 3:00–6:00 PM
Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC)
African Heritage Week Kickoff Cultural Celebration
Speakers, cultural performances, African fashion showcase, and Black-owned vendor market.
Saturday, February 7 | 1:00–3:00 PM
El Paso Museum of History
African Heritage Week Opening Reception & Fashion Showcase
Traditional African fashion and jewelry from Uganda paired with local Black designers.
Saturday, February 7 | 7:00–9:00 PM
Amalur at Old Sheepdog Brewery (Mystic Desert Studio)
African Heritage Week Fashion Show
Runway show featuring local and international Black designers.
Sunday, February 8 | 11:00 AM–3:00 PM
Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC)
African Heritage Week Cultural Celebration & Fashion Walk
Speakers, cultural performances, fashion walk, and Black-owned vendor market.
African Heritage Weekend marks a milestone for El Paso, celebrating African culture through
fashion, storytelling, and community connection across the city. All events are free and
open to the public.