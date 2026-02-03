Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: African Heritage Weekend Comes to the Sun City

4
African Heritage Weekend
1
African Heritage Weekend
3
African Heritage Weekend
By
Published 9:52 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - African Heritage Week will be celebrated citywide in El Paso,
February 6–8. The celebration brings together local Black leaders, designers, and organizations, alongside an International guest from Uganda, Meriam Nanasirye, founder of Rescue Women’s
Foundation. Events will take place at the Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC), the El Paso Museum
of History, and Amalur at Old Sheepdog Brewery, offering the community multiple opportunities
to engage throughout the weekend.

EVENT CALENDAR:

Friday, February 6 | 3:00–6:00 PM
Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC)

African Heritage Week Kickoff Cultural Celebration
Speakers, cultural performances, African fashion showcase, and Black-owned vendor market.

Saturday, February 7 | 1:00–3:00 PM
El Paso Museum of History
African Heritage Week Opening Reception & Fashion Showcase
Traditional African fashion and jewelry from Uganda paired with local Black designers.
Saturday, February 7 | 7:00–9:00 PM
Amalur at Old Sheepdog Brewery (Mystic Desert Studio)
African Heritage Week Fashion Show
Runway show featuring local and international Black designers.
Sunday, February 8 | 11:00 AM–3:00 PM
Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC)
African Heritage Week Cultural Celebration & Fashion Walk
Speakers, cultural performances, fashion walk, and Black-owned vendor market.
African Heritage Weekend marks a milestone for El Paso, celebrating African culture through
fashion, storytelling, and community connection across the city. All events are free and
open to the public.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.