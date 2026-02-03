ABC-7 at 4: African Heritage Weekend Comes to the Sun City

Saturday, February 7 | 1:00–3:00 PM El Paso Museum of History African Heritage Week Opening Reception & Fashion Showcase Traditional African fashion and jewelry from Uganda paired with local Black designers. Saturday, February 7 | 7:00–9:00 PM Amalur at Old Sheepdog Brewery (Mystic Desert Studio) African Heritage Week Fashion Show Runway show featuring local and international Black designers. Sunday, February 8 | 11:00 AM–3:00 PM Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC) African Heritage Week Cultural Celebration & Fashion Walk Speakers, cultural performances, fashion walk, and Black-owned vendor market. African Heritage Weekend marks a milestone for El Paso, celebrating African culture through fashion, storytelling, and community connection across the city. All events are free and open to the public.

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - African Heritage Week will be celebrated citywide in El Paso, February 6–8. The celebration brings together local Black leaders, designers, and organizations, alongside an International guest from Uganda, Meriam Nanasirye, founder of Rescue Women’s Foundation. Events will take place at the Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC), the El Paso Museum of History, and Amalur at Old Sheepdog Brewery, offering the community multiple opportunities to engage throughout the weekend.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

