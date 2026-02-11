ABC-7 at 4: Engage, young professionals summit returns to the Sun City

El Paso, TX( KVIA-TV- The United Way of El Paso County announced the return of ENGAGE, their signature event that showcases young talent in the borderland, while providing them the tools needed to grow their careers. ENGAGE will be hosted at the El Paso Convention Center on April 10, 2025 from 10:30AM-5:00PM.The theme for this year’s summit is “Identity, Impact, Influence” and will focus on personal storytelling, growing your brand, and influencing impactful change in your community.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.