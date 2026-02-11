ABC-7 at 4: Engage, young professionals summit returns to the Sun City
El Paso, TX( KVIA-TV- The United Way of El Paso County announced the return of ENGAGE, their signature event that showcases young talent in the borderland, while providing them the tools needed to grow their careers. ENGAGE will be hosted at the El Paso Convention Center on April 10, 2025 from 10:30AM-5:00PM.The theme for this year’s summit is “Identity, Impact, Influence” and will focus on personal storytelling, growing your brand, and influencing impactful change in your community.