Children’s Grief Center of El Paso Celebrates Grand Opening of Braden’s Home of Hope

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – The Children’s Grief Center of El Paso will celebrate the grand opening of its new permanent home, Braden’s Home of Hope, on Tuesday, February 25, 2026, from 10:30a.m. to 12:00p.m. at 2616 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX 79903.

This milestone marks a significant moment for the El Paso region, as Braden’s Home of Hope becomes the first permanent bereavement center dedicated exclusively to children, youth, and families grieving the death of a loved one.

Founded in 1995, the Children’s Grief Center of El Paso has supported thousands of children and caregivers through peer-based and individual grief support and treatment programs. https://cgcelpaso.org/