ABC-7 at 4: Deputy Peter John Herrera Memorial 5K Run / Walk

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – The 6th Annual Deputy Peter J. Herrera Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held at Ascarate Park on March 8. Deputy Peter J. Herrera was shot during a traffic stop in San Elizario and died from his injuries days later. The event honors a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.

Event Details:

Ascarate Park Pavilion

6900 Delta

El Paso, TX US 79905

Registration includes a Race shirt, Brunch from Classico Kitchen & Bar, and a race medal!

REGISTRATION FEES:

EARLY REGISTRATION THROUGH 3-05-2026: $45

LATE REGISTRATION: 3-06-2026 THROUGH 3-07-2026: $50

RACE DAY REGISTRATION: 3-08-2026: $60 (6:00 am - 7:00 am)

PACKET PICK-UP

Packet pick-up will be March 2nd through March 7th at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Headquarters, located at 3850 Justice Drive, El PASO, TX 79938. Monday through Friday, packet pickup hours will be 8 am to 8 pm. Saturday, the hours will be 9 am to 12 pm. Race Day packet pick-up will be from 6 am to 7 am at Ascarate Park.



AWARDS

1st, 2nd & 3rd Overall Male & Female

1st, 2nd & 3rd for Male & Female in the following age categories:

10 & under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 & over

1st, 2nd & 3rd Overall First Responder Category Male & Female

1st, 2nd & 3rd Overall First Responder 4-person Team Category, average time of all 4 racers

The first 1000 registrants will receive a shirt and race medal; registrants after February 9th will not be guaranteed the preferred shirt size.

The race start time is 8 am.

Dogs and strollers welcome.

https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/ElPaso/4928PeterJohnHerreraMemorialRun8KRunWalk