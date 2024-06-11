

New homes: Which U.S. cities are adding most to housing supply?

A green fence surrounds the wooden structure of a new home being built in Houston, Texas.

The Consumer Price Index clocks inflation between spring 2019 and spring 2024 at 22.9%. But Zillow home sale data demonstrates a particularly swift hike in home prices during this time, with the average home sale increasing by 49.4% in the same window. Housing costs are often the largest budget item for Americans and this could make home ownership feel out of reach for many. But adding new housing can help relieve price pressures in undersupplied metro areas.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked metro areas according to the most recent number of new construction sales and median sales prices.

Key Findings

Texas metros dominate the top 10 places with the most new construction. Houston and Dallas top the list in first and second position with 1,751 and 1,574 new construction sales respectively for March 2024. San Antonio also ranked fifth with 777 new construction sales, and Austin in seventh with 750.

SmartAsset

Top 10 places with the most new construction home sales

Table showing top 15 cities where the most new construction homes are being added.

Metro areas are ranked based on the number of new construction home sales in March 2024.

Houston, TX Number of new construction sales: 1751

New construction median sale price: $347,990

New construction median sale price per square foot: $173.82

Median sale price for all homes: $318,104

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $29,886 Dallas, TX Number of new construction sales: 1574

New construction median sale price: $414,950

New construction median sale price per square foot: $195.03

Median sale price for all homes: $379,117

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $35,833 Atlanta, GA Number of new construction sales: 1123

New construction median sale price: $439,900

New construction median sale price per square foot: $191.33

Median sale price for all homes: $350,000

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $89,900 Phoenix, AZ Number of new construction sales: 844

New construction median sale price: $447,097

New construction median sale price per square foot: $228.98

Median sale price for all homes: $441,667

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $5,430 San Antonio, TX Number of new construction sales: 777

New construction median sale price: $310,446

New construction median sale price per square foot: $169.40

Median sale price for all homes: $297,833

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $12,613 Charlotte, NC Number of new construction sales: 771

New construction median sale price: $406,500

New construction median sale price per square foot: $211.57

Median sale price for all homes: $361,333

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $45,167 Austin, TX Number of new construction sales: 750

New construction median sale price: $434,900

New construction median sale price per square foot: $209.10

Median sale price for all homes: $444,779

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: -$9,879 Nashville, TN Number of new construction sales: 705

New construction median sale price: $485,000

New construction median sale price per square foot: $231.46

Median sale price for all homes: $418,500

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $66,500 Tampa, FL Number of new construction sales: 689

New construction median sale price: $398,985

New construction median sale price per square foot: $191.17

Median sale price for all homes: $360,000

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $38,985 Raleigh, NC Number of new construction sales: 652

New construction median sale price: $429,950

New construction median sale price per square foot: $202.50

Median sale price for all homes: $408,667

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $21,283

Top 10 places with the highest sales prices for new construction homes

Metro areas are ranked based on the highest median sale price for new construction homes in March 2024.

San Jose, CA Number of new construction sales: 41

New construction median sale price: $1,735,000

New construction median sale price per square foot: $970.27

Median sale price for all homes: $1,435,500

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $299,500 Heber, UT Number of new construction sales: 51

New construction median sale price: $1,375,000

New construction median sale price per square foot: $725.36

Median sale price for all homes: $1,052,500

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $322,500 San Francisco, CA Number of new construction sales: 103

New construction median sale price: $1,335,000

New construction median sale price per square foot: $766.97

Median sale price for all homes: $1,051,667

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $283,333 Los Angeles, CA Number of new construction sales: 231

New construction median sale price: $1,185,000

New construction median sale price per square foot: $644.37

Median sale price for all homes: $900,167

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $284,833 Miami, FL Number of new construction sales: 184

New construction median sale price: $950,000

New construction median sale price per square foot: $430.00

Median sale price for all homes: $460,833

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $489,167 New York, NY Number of new construction sales: 283

New construction median sale price: $929,500

New construction median sale price per square foot: $452.91

Median sale price for all homes: $564,167

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $365,333 Boston, MA Number of new construction sales: 290

New construction median sale price: $926,997.50

New construction median sale price per square foot: $495.07

Median sale price for all homes: $624,167

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $302,830.50 San Diego, CA Number of new construction sales: 40

New construction median sale price: $904,005

New construction median sale price per square foot: $478.71

Median sale price for all homes: $855,000

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $49,005 Seattle, WA Number of new construction sales: 380

New construction median sale price: $874,250

New construction median sale price per square foot: $490.24

Median sale price for all homes: $658,767

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $215,483 Sacramento, CA Number of new construction sales: 134

New construction median sale price: $675,750

New construction median sale price per square foot: $315.22

Median sale price for all homes: $538,917

Difference between new construction and all home sale prices: $136,833

Data and methodology

A total of 153 metro areas were ranked based on the number of new construction sales in March 2024 according to Zillow data. Data in this study includes the following for all homes (single family homes and condos):

New construction sales count

New construction median sales price

Median sale price per square foot

Median sale price for all homes (April 2024)

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.