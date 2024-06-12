

Here are the top-selling used cars in the United States

CoPilot analyzed national sales data to uncover the 50 top-selling used cars in the United States.

Coast to coast, America’s highways unfurl across a tapestry of landscapes. Analyzing the most top-selling used cars in the United States in May 2024 offers a fascinating window into the driving habits of a country on the move. From bustling cityscapes to quiet countrysides, these vehicles tell a story of the preferences that keep America rolling.



The 50 top-selling used cars in the United States

American car buyers continue to show their love for trucks in the used market, with trusty options like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500 leading the pack in May 2024. These versatile workhorses remain popular choices, but they aren’t the only game in town. SUVs and crossovers are hot sellers as well, with the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Jeep Grand Cherokee remaining top contenders. Sedans haven’t gone anywhere either, with the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord still holding strong.

It’s worth noting Toyota’s presence across different categories, solidifying their reputation for reliable vehicles. Honda follows closely, particularly popular in the sedan and crossover markets. Ford and Chevrolet offer a wider range, especially in trucks, while Jeep’s consistent presence highlights their appeal in the SUV and crossover scene. This variety of brands ensures there’s something for everyone.

The market also caters to those who want a touch of luxury without breaking the bank. The Lexus RX is a good example of this affordable luxury trend. The absence of pricier brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz could be a sign that more buyers are looking for value, or it could be an area where the market is growing. Either way, it shows that affordability remains a major concern, even for those seeking luxury features.

Prices and fuel efficiency offer a mixed bag. The list includes budget-friendly options like the Hyundai Elantra and Nissan Sentra, mid-priced picks like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, and higher-end choices like the Ford F-250 Super Duty and Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. This variety caters to different budgets, allowing people with varying financial means to find a car that works for them. Fuel efficiency is also becoming a bigger consideration. The lack of fully electric cars like the Tesla Model 3 might suggest they haven’t quite hit the mainstream of the used car market yet. But the presence of Toyota hybrids and fuel-efficient Hondas shows that people are becoming more aware of and open to alternative fuel options.

Overall, the May 2024 used car market in the US reflects the diverse needs and preferences of American car buyers. The continued love for trucks, the popularity of reliable brands, the presence of affordable luxury options, and the growing interest in fuel-efficient and hybrid vehicles all paint a clear picture of current trends. With so much variety, there’s a car out there for everyone!

The list of top-selling used cars was created with CoPilot’s proprietary PricePulse data, which monitors the online inventory of virtually every dealer in the country, every day. The vehicles sold in the area were tracked and aggregated. The data was then ranked from highest to lowest in terms of sales to create the top 50 top-selling used cars list. Read more here about the most popular used cars across the U.S.

This story was produced by CoPilot and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

