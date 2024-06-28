

Porsche

The best cars to sell this summer

A Miami blue Porsche 718 Cayman on the road.

According to CarGurus data, the Porsche 718 Cayman is the best vehicle to sell in the U.S. this summer.

The 718 Cayman has seen its average listing price increase by over 5% since last summer.

Sports cars make up almost half of our list of best cars to sell this summer.

For buyers and sellers, it can be difficult to properly interpret the used-car market. Sellers want to recoup as much of their initial investment as they can, but buyers want to receive the best deal possible. To help, CarGurus data analysts studied the prices of over 500 different models and compared their 2024 figures against the average price of each model during the summer of 2023. Only cars with 100 listings or more within each time period were included in the analysis.

While it can be expected that most cars will depreciate over time, not all vehicles lose value at the same rate–and some even see their value increase. In this guide, we’ve identified the 10 best vehicles to sell this summer, based on their average listing price change year-over-year.



Porsche

1. Porsche 718 Cayman

An agate gray metallic Porsche 718 Cayman on the road.

Average listing price in June 2023: $102,550

Average listing price in June 2024: $107,906

Percentage increase: 5.2%

Porsche has a well-earned reputation for producing impressive and luxurious sports cars, but beyond performance, the company’s cars also have a track record for excellent value retention. For owners looking to sell their sports car, the Porsche 718 Cayman is particularly attractive. Most cars begin to lose value as soon as they’re driven off a dealership lot, but the average price for a Porsche 718 Cayman has increased 5.2% year-over-year. Driving these cars is a delight but this year, owners can enjoy their potential returns on the used-car market, too.



Porsche

2. Porsche 911

A red Porsche 911 on the road.

Average listing price in June 2023: $162,771

Average listing price in June 2024: $170,057

Percentage increase: 4.5%

Like the 718 Cayman, used Porsche 911s have seen their average price increase from 2023 to 2024. Famed for its racing pedigree and rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive (RWD) layout, the 911 has been an icon to would-be sports car owners for decades. Prices of new 911s have risen over the years, and it’s now the most expensive model on this list by a wide margin, which makes it feel unattainable for many. However, with its average price up 4.5% over last summer, some lucky owners can more than recoup their initial investment.



BMW

3. BMW M3

A metallic BMW M3 is parked on a leafy roadside.

Average listing price in June 2023: $64,375

Average listing price in June 2024: $64,052

Percentage decrease: -0.5%

Unlike with the Porsches on this list, selling a used BMW M3 likely won’t net a profit. However, with its average price this summer sitting only 0.5% below last year’s number, it likely won’t lose owners much money, either. With a current average listing price in the $64,000 range, the M3 has barely budged from its 2023 summer values, meaning some sellers could have effectively rented their M3 for the past year for only a few dozen dollars per month.



Audi

4. Audi S8

A black Audi S8 being driven on a road.

Average listing price in June 2023: $58,195

Average listing price in June 2024: $56,420

Percentage decrease: -3.1%

The big luxury sedan has its merits, especially when paired with some performance upgrades like the Audi S8. This long and comfortable CEO-mobile carries timeless looks and seriously impressive power, thanks to a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. Full-size executive sedans are often overlooked in today’s market, with many shoppers opting for SUVs and crossovers instead. However, the S8’s average listing price has hardly moved in the past year, meaning now is a great time to sell.



Ford

5. Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

A white and blue Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 parked showcasing its rear view.

Average listing price in June 2023: $64,106

Average listing price in June 2024: $61,620

Percentage decrease: -3.9%

Saying goodbye to its sonorous exhaust note may be hard to stomach, but if there was ever a time to sell a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, this is it. Albeit less powerful than the GT500 and competitors like the Dodge Hellcats and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, in many respects, the Shelby GT350 is the best of the bunch. Its flat-plane crank V8 roars under acceleration and releases pops and bangs through downshifts like it’s the fourth of July. Regardless, with average listing prices sitting just 3.9% below their position last year, this Independence Day may be the ideal time to sell.



Hyundai

6. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

A silver metallic model of the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in action on the road.

Average listing price in June 2023: $19,511

Average listing price in June 2024: $18,744

Percentage decrease: -3.9%

The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid benefited from a visual refresh for the 2024 model year, but that doesn’t look to have hurt resale values for used models. The Sonata Hybrid is an attractive option to many buyers thanks to its stylish design and fuel-efficient powertrain. As gas prices predictably climb during the summer months, a high-quality hybrid sedan like the Sonata Hybrid becomes a compelling option for shoppers. With average listing prices near their 2023 mark, it’s an attractive sale opportunity for owners, too.



Nissan

7. Nissan Pathfinder

A red 2023 Nissan Pathfinder driven on the road.

Average listing price in June 2023: $25,043

Average listing price in June 2024: $24,030

Percentage decrease: -4.0%

Minivans aren’t nearly as popular as they once were. Instead, three-row crossovers like the Nissan Pathfinder have found their way to the top of the family-vehicle pyramid. With a naturally aspirated V6 engine, nine-speed automatic transmission, and available all-wheel drive (AWD), the Pathfinder employs a basic-to-basics powertrain approach. That simple-but-successful formula is attractive to shoppers focused on reliability, and is perhaps one reason the Pathfinder has seen its value remain relatively constant over the past year. Whether it’s due to a need to downsize or a desire for the next best thing, now is a great time to unload a Pathfinder.



BMW

8. BMW X1

A silver metallic model of the BMW X1 driven on the road.

Average listing price in June 2023: $24,662

Average listing price in June 2024: $23,456

Percentage decrease: -4.9%

The BMW X1 received a dramatic redesign for the 2023 model year, but it doesn’t look like the changes have dampened the little luxury crossover’s resale value much. Prices sit barely 5% below their 2023 mark, and the X1 remains an interesting option for folks looking to either break into the luxury segment or downsize from their larger luxury SUV to something more manageable. The X1 benefits from a smaller footprint and less-potent powertrain than most BMW models, and as a result, its tidy handling and reasonable fuel economy make it an ideal choice for city-dwellers.



Nissan

9. Nissan Frontier

A military green 2022 Nissan Frontier is seen on action on the road.

Average listing price in June 2023: $28,282

Average listing price in June 2024: $26,813

Percentage decrease: -5.2%

For over a decade, the Frontier held an interesting advantage in the used car market. Because Nissan had delayed any major updates to its small pickup truck, shoppers in the market could save money by buying an older model without feeling that they’d sacrificed key upgrades tied to newer iterations. That changed in 2020, when Nissan installed a more powerful 3.8-liter V6 engine and a more efficient nine-speed automatic transmission. In 2022, the Frontier saw another leap forward with its first generational redesign since the 2005 model year. In 2024, used Frontiers hold value impressively; shoppers in the market for a new truck should expect to pay top dollar, and those who want a bargain may need to look for one from the prior generation.



Toyota

10. Toyota Tacoma

A red 2022 Toyota Tacoma being driven on the road.

Average listing price in June 2023: $36,389

Average listing price in June 2024: $34,490

Percentage decrease: -5.2%

When it comes to strong value retention and slow depreciation curves, the Toyota Tacoma is a tenured option. Although competition has picked up in the past decade thanks to renewed investment from Ford, General Motors, and Nissan, the Toyota Tacoma remains the best-selling option in its class (Toyota sold nearly a quarter million new Tacomas in 2023). On the used market, these tough trucks hold onto their value in part due to their timeless design and practical packaging, but also largely due to their reputation for bullet-proof reliability. It’s no shock to see that the Tacoma has made this list of best cars to sell this summer–frankly, what’s most surprising is that it’s this far down the leaderboard.

