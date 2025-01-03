SofikoS // Shutterstock

These states have the most car repair shops

Americans are clearly trying to get the most use out of their cars, as the average age for U.S. vehicles is now over 12 years old, according to an S&P Global Mobility report. Passenger cars, specifically, were 14 years old on average in 2024, the most of any motor vehicle type.

This record-setting time frame means people will most likely need to take their vehicles in for repairs more than ever to keep them on the road longer. The General used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to map the concentration of auto repair shops by state.

It’s no surprise that car owners are choosing to repair instead of replace. Getting a new vehicle is costing Americans over $48,000 on average, according to Kelley Blue Book. Even used vehicle prices are reaching new highs. Prices for used trucks and cars reportedly skyrocketed in October this year, rising 2.7% month-to-month, according to the Labor Department. With these financial barriers preventing Americans from purchasing vehicles both used and new, those who rely on their vehicles are forced to stick with what they have.

Though automakers continue to improve the quality of vehicles, parts wearing down over time is generating more opportunities for those in the auto service industry. More than 176,000 automotive repair and maintenance establishments exist in the U.S., employing over 1 million Americans as of March of this year, according to BLS data. Across the United States, mechanics collectively earned $13.5 billion in wages over the first three months of 2024. These skilled workers are tasked with providing a variety of mechanical and electrical repairs along with routine services across all types of vehicles.

Additionally, the overall market for repair and maintenance services continues to grow as customers become more proactive about vehicle care to avoid the costly buyers market. Passenger vehicles account for the most automotive repairs across vehicle types in the U.S. market at 34.4%, driven by the high volume of dependency on these cars, according to research company Global Market Insights. In response, repair shops are more evident than ever, growing in volume across state lines.





Car repair shops pop up where they’re needed most

In the United States overall, there are 53 automotive and maintenance establishments per 100,000 people. A number of factors impact the areas where these establishments are found in the U.S., including population density, income, and overall motor vehicle use.

Some of the densest states record the highest employment for automotive repair and maintenance, including California, New York, and Texas. States that rely more heavily on cars for transportation account for the highest prevalence of repair shops per 100,000 people, such as Wyoming, where drivers log over 24,000 miles per driver each year, based on data from the Federal Highway Administration and the Census Bureau. Other car-dependent states include South Dakota and Montana, both of which rank above the national average in miles driven and the proportion of working adults with at least one vehicle available.

The number of vehicles in use and extended length of ownership are two factors expected to support growing the demand for service technicians needed for years to come. Over the next decade until 2033, there is projected to be an average of 67,800 openings annually for automotive service technicians and mechanics.

Even as the need for their expertise grows, the tools they use also continue to evolve to help meet the demand. Automotive technicians have needed to adopt new tools and emerging technology to streamline repairs and improve operations. Repair and maintenance establishments are adopting digital platforms that can help with diagnostics, scheduling, and customer communication to make service more efficient, according to Global Market Insights. These resources help existing technicians make the most of their time working on a vehicle by managing workloads and fixing issues more accurately.

As the repair and maintenance industry evolves over time across the U.S., the cost of operating these businesses can vastly vary from state to state. Labor rates, state taxes, and regional economic conditions all significantly contribute to how repairs are priced in individual shops. States with higher costs of living, such as Colorado and California, often require higher repair rates due to increased operating expenses for businesses.

Other factors include the types of repairs by state. For example, the parts required for repairs in Michigan—where the most common repair was a new oxygen sensor, considered an inexpensive fix—cost the least of any state. This is largely driven by the weather and the most common type of car found in each state. Monitoring a car’s check engine light, getting routine maintenance, and insuring your vehicle remain the best ways to avoid spending too much time and money at your local repair shop, regardless of how much the industry has changed.

Story editing by Carren Jao. Additional editing by Elisa Huang. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.

This story originally appeared on The General and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.