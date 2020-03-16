El Paso food bank puts out volunteer call amid food need during virus outbreak

News

EL PASO, Texas -- It is an all hands on deck situation for the largest food bank in El Paso.

The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank has issued a call for more volunteers to help feed thousands of families across El Paso country as they struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.

In terms of contributions, food bank officials are saying that donating money is much more beneficial than donating food items.

Administrators say the food bank began a mass mobilization plan 10 days ago that includes the setting up of several additional temporary food distribution sites to compliment the 130 pantries that they’re already supplying across town.

“We hope to have 4 or 5 temporary sites where people can drive through, pop the truck and we put 80 pounds of food in their car to help that family for up to 7 days," said El Pasoans Fighting Hunger development officer Bonnie Escobar.

Usually the food bank has 60 volunteers working, but they currently have well over 100 in action and will soon need even more.

The food bank packed 500 boxes just this past weekend that will go to recently closed senior centers and they remain confident in their ability to keep up the pace.

“We can hold up as long as needed," said Escobar. "We have enough food in our warehouse to do this. None our lines of distribution will be disturbed. We are currently getting more food to double what we have."

The food bank is expecting to see some new faces arrive with hundreds if not thousands more families already starting to sign up for their services.