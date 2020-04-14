El Paso photographer offers free photo shoot to help boost high school seniors spirits

News

EL PASO, Texas -- The Facebook group, “Adopt a High School Senior El Paso” was created as a way to make high school seniors feel important.

The concept is simple: Pick a high school senior that is posted within the group and send them a gift to celebrate their accomplishments.

Daniel Lozoya, a local photographer, decided he would join the group and offer more than just a gift to those seniors.



“I got this idea because I saw a group on Facebook and they were supporting all the seniors in high school and I said I need to do something different,” said Lozoya who specializes in not only senior photos but weddings and quinceaneras as well, "And this is when I came up with the idea to adopt 2 to 3 seniors and to do the photo sessions.”

Daniel decided that offering his photography services to high school seniors for free could be a way to help boost their spirits.

Lozoya originally planned on shooting the photos from afar but since the stay-at-home order was extended, he plans on taking their photos once the order is lifted.

The response Lozoya has received from seniors and their families has been a positive one.

"I’ve been getting calls that they are very thankful. They’re very grateful for what I'm doing," said Lozoya.

He hopes that years from now, these photos will help seniors look back at this difficult time and be proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish.

“They’re going to remember these difficult days but they're going to think of it in a positive way.”