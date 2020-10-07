Watch LIVE: Pence, Harris VP debate unfolds as Trump recovers from virus

News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- With plexiglass and more than 12 feet of distance separating them, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Sen. Kamala Harris of California will debate in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night in the first and only one-on-one matchup between the vice presidential candidates.

The showdown comes as President Donald Trump and several in his orbit have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising questions on a transfer of power to the vice president were Trump at 74 -- or Democratic nominee Joe Biden at 77 -- to become too ill to serve.

The 90-minute debate airs commercial-free from 7 to 8:30 p.m. MT on ABC-7 and KVIA.com. Network coverage begins online at 6 p.m. with a one-hour "20/20" special, "Pence vs. Harris: The Vice Presidential Debate."

The debate's format will be divided into nine 10-minute sections with each candidate having two minutes to respond to the opening question in each segment and the remaining time allowed for follow ups. Moderator Susan Page, Washington Bureau chief of USA Today, has not released the topics. The sole vice presidential debate follows Trump and Biden's chaotic debate last week in Cleveland.