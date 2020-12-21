StormTRACK Weather: Offical day of winter brings sunshine and mild temps

News

Happy first day of winter! Although winter officially begins today this afternoon will be filled with sunshine and mild temperatures. High pressure will be the main influence today and tomorrow, with high temperatures climbing to the mid and upper 60s.

Changes will arrive on Wednesday as a back door cold front moves into the region. Wind will increase around 30 to 35 mph. A second push of cold air will drop high temperatures into the low 50s by Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately, we won't see any snow in El Paso and Las Cruces; but Otero, Sierra, and Grant Counties will have a shot at seeing light showers, Christmas day.

Those of you that were hoping for a white Christmas you can get creative and use your imagination simply by using conditioner and baking soda.

If you’re looking for an additional recipe to compare, instead of baking soda try corn starch or shaving cream. Discover how they differ and why. You can also tear open a diaper and discover polymers and how they're used in our lives today.

S.T.E.A.M.:

Science – Tests and experiments to determine the best fake snow; the science behind weather and snow.

Technology – Research how polymers are used in our lives today.

Math – Measurement of ingredients; symmetry of snowflakes.