How does Santa climb down the chimney?

Christmas is one day away and Santa's has a very hard job! He has very little time to deliver presents around the world. When he makes the trip around the world he has to carefully plan his trip. After landing his sleigh, Santa has to evaluate the house to see how to get inside. But exactly how does Santa come down the chimney? As the legend goes, Santa Claus magically finds his way down the chimney of all those who celebrate Christmas. He was at the ABC-7 studio last week to spread holiday cheer and we had a little conversation about how he climbs down the chimney and it all boils down to science. In order to test out this experiment, you will need a few items. The first item you will need for this experiment is a bottle this will represent the chimney. You will also need an egg which will represent Santa. You will also need matches or a lighter (parent supervision advised). Next, light the chimney and set the egg on top of the chimney. You will notice that the fire goes out due to a lack of oxygen. This happens when the air cools on the inside of the chimney causing the pressure to lower. The higher pressure on the outside pushes Santa down the chimney. So how does Santa get back out of the chimney? Santa tells me that the reindeer have to blow in the chimney and he pops back up, there you have it. Merry Christmas!