EPCC celebrates Black History Month, hosts a virtual celebration

Black History Month is about recognizing the past and celebrating the present and the future of Black culture. Throughout February, The El Paso Community College Diversity and Inclusion program will be hosting virtual events that will teach you about Black history and showcase Black excellence.

On February 17th at noon, ABC-7's Nichole Gomez will emcee the Black History Month virtual legacy program which hallmarks educational features, artists, dancers, and powerful performers. There will also a Black History Month art exhibit and a Black History Month discussion panel.

The BHM virtual legacy program will be streaming at the same time as the BHM art exhibit on Youtube.

Black History Month Virtual Legacy Program:

Black History Month Virtual Legacy YouTube Premiere @ Noon Click HERE to view.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PtJr8rNQ64&feature=youtu.be

Black History Month Virtual Art Exhibit

Presented by El Paso Art Association YouTube Premiere @ Noon Link: Will be provided soon

Black History Month Discussion Panel

2/25/2021, 12:00 PM - 2/25/2021, 01:30 PM

BHM Discussion Panel Microsoft Teams Space is limited, so don't delay. Sign up HERE.

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Bdvf9BAJj06Y9nZBiROIPorbjhholk1FgX30k51jiS5UM1hRS0M5N1Q5NllRNTk3NFkyQ05aTlJXQy4u

For more information, visit www.epcc.edu/services/diversity