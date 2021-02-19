Deaths were higher than expected among Alzheimer’s and dementia patients in 2020

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thousands more Alzheimer's disease and dementia patients in the United States died in 2020 than expected. A representative from the Alzheimer's Association West Texas chapter told ABC-7 the number is close to 41,000 more than previously was expected.

Director of Programs & Services Pifas Silva said it is hard to explain why. However, he said the pandemic has presented new challenges for patients and caregivers.

"For individuals living with dementia or Alzheimer's, they may be feeling especially isolated and they may have trouble communicating virtually, potentially causing more rapid cognitive decline," Silva said.

Silva also noted the change in routine and lack of contact with family members can add to the difficulties.

"'Families might not be seeing each other as much, which may leave someone with Alzheimer's or dementia isolated or alone for extended periods of time," Silva said. "With this social distancing it may have hit how people are interacting or how frequently people are interacting."

A study published last week in the journal 'Alzheimer's and Dementia' found that patients with dementia were also at a higher risk for COVID-19.

Silva also said caregiver strain has been increased, since many caregivers are unable to rely on outside help during the pandemic.

He said wants caregivers to know they're not alone and support is available. A 24/7 helpline is offered by the association at (800) 272-3900. The West Texas chapter is also hosting a free virtual conference Friday. The details can be found here.